Target to pay employees’ college tuition and book costs

Target to pay employees’ college tuition and book costsUSA Today 08/05/2021
Target announced that it will offer a free college education to its 340,000 full- and part-time employees. The program, which will kick off in the fall, provides employees a means to pursue “debt-free undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no out-of-pocket costs.” Target’s plan covers 250 business-oriented programs offered through more than 40 educational institutions.
