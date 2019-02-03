Target to debut limited-edition Vineyard Vines line

Retail News

The Boston Herald

Target is continuing its tradition of rolling out limited-edition designer lines with a new collection of products from Vineyard Vines, a preppy apparel company. The line, will go on sale May 18 in Target’s stores and online, with more than 300 items in categories including men, women and children’s apparel and accessories as well as home, outdoor and pet products. Most of the items will be priced under $35.