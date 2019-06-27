Target to challenge Prime Day hour-per-hour

Retail News

Engadget

Target is emphasizing in its marketing that customers can participate in its “Deal Days” promotion — running for the same 48-hour period as Prime Day — without membership, as is the case with Amazon’s promotion. “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, “and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pick up on their terms, including same-day.”