Target tests new approach to home deliveries

Target is testing a new method to deliver online orders in Minneapolis that begins with associates picking orders in stores and then moving them to the backroom and transferring them to a sortation center multiple times throughout the day. Target then uses technology from two companies it has acquired — Grand Junction and Deliv — to group packages for the most efficient delivery to local neighborhoods using Shipt, the same-day service acquired by the retailer in 2017.