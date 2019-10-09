Retail News
Target rolling out loyalty program across the U.S.Ad Age 09/09/2019
Target will roll out its first loyalty program nationwide on Oct. 6. The launch of Target Circle follows 18 months of testing in local markets. The program, which is available to all of Target’s customers, is intended to complement the retailer’s REDcard payment program. Target’s Cartwheel discount program will also be incorporated into the new loyalty plan.
Discussions
