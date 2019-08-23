Target reaps big returns from small stores and remodels

Retail News
Target reaps big returns from small stores and remodelsCNBC 08/23/2019
Target has opened 100 of its small format stores with plans to open 30 each year into the future. The retailers has also stepped up remodels of its big box locations. Target announced that is has completed 500 of the store remodels it planned as part of $7 billion investment announced in 2017. COO John Mulligan called the new stores and remodels part of Target’s plan to differentiate its shopping experience from its retail rivals.
