Retail News

Target makes new sustainability pledge

CNBC 06/22/2021

Target has said that it has set a goal of eliminating plastic waste in its private label goods and reaching net-zero emissions across its operations and supply chain by 2040. “It’s a new era of sustainability for our company,” said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Target. “Although it’s not new work, we are aiming to co-create an equitable and regenerative future with our guests, our partners and community.”

