Retail News

Target launches indulgent line of snack products

CNBC 03/09/2021

Target has launched a new grocery owned brand, Favorite Day, comprised of more than 700 products, including bakery items, premium ice cream and salted snacks. “Right now, more than ever, people need that little bit of reward, a little bit of indulgence, a little bit of joy in their every day,” said Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer at Target.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!