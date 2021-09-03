Target launches indulgent line of snack products

Retail News
Target launches indulgent line of snack productsCNBC 03/09/2021
Target has launched a new grocery owned brand, Favorite Day, comprised of more than 700 products, including bakery items, premium ice cream and salted snacks. “Right now, more than ever, people need that little bit of reward, a little bit of indulgence, a little bit of joy in their every day,” said Rick Gomez, chief food and beverage officer at Target.
