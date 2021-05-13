Target is pulling trading cards from stores to avert violence

Retail News
Target is pulling trading cards from stores to avert violenceBleeding Cool 05/13/2021
Target is following Walmart in ending sales of trading cards in its store as of May 14. The retailer is pulling the cards from stores but will continue to sell them online. The decision is tied, in part, to a customer pulling a gun in a Target parking lot after a dispute with the store over purchase limits. The chain said it was taking the step “out of an abundance of caution.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!