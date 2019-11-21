Retail News

Target is looking forward to a very, very, merry Christmas

Minneapolis Star Tribune 11/20/2019

Target raised its forecast for its fiscal year after posting a much better-than-expected earnings report for the third quarter. The retailer reported a 4.5 percent gain in same-store sales with earnings of $1.36 per share, well ahead of the $1.19 forecast by analysts. “Our third-quarter results are further proof of the durability of our strategy, as we’re seeing industry-leading strength across multiple metrics, from the top line to the bottom line,” said CEO Brian Cornell.

