Target is looking forward to a very, very, merry Christmas

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target raised its forecast for its fiscal year after posting a much better-than-expected earnings report for the third quarter. The retailer reported a 4.5 percent gain in same-store sales with earnings of $1.36 per share, well ahead of the $1.19 forecast by analysts. “Our third-quarter results are further proof of the durability of our strategy, as we’re seeing industry-leading strength across multiple metrics, from the top line to the bottom line,” said CEO Brian Cornell.