Target is expanding its revamped loyalty program

Retail News

Target Circle is the retailer’s latest free loyalty program initiative that it first introduced in the Dallas market in April of last year. Circle replaces Cartwheel Perks, which the company discontinued in 2017. Following a successful test in Dallas, Target will now roll out Circle to the Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix markets. As with Target’s Redcard program, Circle offers members 1 percent back on every purchase, free next-day delivery on household essentials and a 50 percent off discount on the first year of membership for Shipt, Target’s fee-based, same-day delivery service.