Target is expanding Apple in-store shops ahead of the holidays

Retail News

USA Today

Target will raise the number of its in-store Apple shops from 17 to 36 ahead of the holidays. “The strength of our assortment of national and owned brands, the expertise of our team members and the incredible value we offer make Target an unmatched destination for electronics and accessories,” said Nikhil Nayar, Target’s senior vice president for hardlines. “With the expanded Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, we’re elevating this even further.”