Target HQ employees to keep working from home

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target, which had planned to have workers at its headquarters return to their offices in June, has told those employees that it is pushing that plan back to the fall. “Our priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our team,” Target said in a statement. “We’ve safely returned a very small portion of our team whose work is most dependent on our headquarters facilities, and we will evaluate and adjust if needed, continuing to fully cooperate with applicable local regulations.” Target employs around 8,500 people at its Minneapolis headquarters.