Retail News

Target has record-setting quarter to end record-setting year

CBS Minnesota 03/02/2021

Target reported that sales grew 21 percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter and that earnings were up 66 percent. Same-store sales at Target improved 6.9 percent over the previous year as customer traffic rose online and in stores. The retailer, citing the impact of the novel coronavirus, chose not to provide guidance for the upcoming year.

