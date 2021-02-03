Target has record-setting quarter to end record-setting year

Retail News
Target has record-setting quarter to end record-setting yearCBS Minnesota 03/02/2021
Target reported that sales grew 21 percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter and that earnings were up 66 percent. Same-store sales at Target improved 6.9 percent over the previous year as customer traffic rose online and in stores. The retailer, citing the impact of the novel coronavirus, chose not to provide guidance for the upcoming year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!