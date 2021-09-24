Target giving more hours to current associates, reducing seasonal hires for the holidays

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Target said it plans to focus on providing five million more hours to its current employees throughout the holiday season and reduce the number of new hires it brings on. “We have worked to provide our team members with more consistent schedules, which means more consistent paychecks and a more consistent way to manage their life,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer. “Additionally, we are offering more hours to team members who want them and continuing our important investment in training and development. When we invest in and care for our team we know that guest service improves, turnover goes down and team members can more easily build rewarding careers at Target.”