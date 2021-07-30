Target giving frontline workers a $200 bonus

Retail News
Target giving frontline workers a $200 bonusMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/30/2021
Target announced that it will offer bonuses to eligible full- and part-time associates at its stores as well as staff that support its customer and employee contact centers. “Our team members continue to deliver each and every day for our guests and one another,” said Melissa Kremer, Target’s chief human resources officer, in a statement. “Our culture, strategy and success would not be possible without our incredible team at the center of it all.”
Discussions
