Target ‘Fun Run’ promo may drive traffic up and margins down

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target is running a promotion for 10 percent off nearly everything it sells in stores through Saturday. To take advantage of the offer, customers must use the retailer’s mobile app and pay with its REDcard. The discount offers are on top of additional 20 percent off deals on Cartwheel. The promotion, which is intended to increase sign-ups for the retailer’s branded credit card, may also weigh on margins as it cuts into the sales of everyday-priced merchandise.