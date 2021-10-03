Target eyes prime real estate on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Target is in talks to take part of the space that used to be filled by Macy’s at Water Tower Place in Chicago, owned by Brookfield Property Partners. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who lives in the neighborhood near the vertical mall, has expressed her opposition to Target moving into the space. Ms. Pappas, in an interview with WGN Radio, said a Target in the location would damage the reputation of Michigan Avenue and Oak Street, which are known as destinations for high-end retailers.