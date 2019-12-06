Target extending ‘care’ benefits for FT and PT workers

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target is adding a paid family leave benefit to help workers that are caring for a child or aging parent or in need of backup child care support. The chain’s new policy will double paid leave from two to four weeks for birth, adoption, surrogacy or foster child placement. It will also provide up to 20 days for “affordable backup care solutions” and reimburse workers up to $10,000 for fees related to adoption or surrogacy fees. The move by the retailer follows a hike in its hourly minimum wage to $12 last year, with plans to pay $15 an hour by the end of 2020.