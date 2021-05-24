Target debuts new branding campaign

Retail News

Adweek

Target has unveiled a new branding campaign, the first under Cara Sylvester, who was named the retailer’s chief marketing officer in February. The campaign, which includes the introduction of a new tagline, is part of Target’s goal of communicating and engaging in “meaningful, authentic connections” with its customers. The retailer is unveiling new messaging tomorrow — “What we value most shouldn’t cost more” — when the campaign kicks off.