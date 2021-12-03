Target sees benefits from letting employees work from home

Retail News

The New York Times

Target has reduced the amount of permanent office space it uses in downtown Minneapolis. The retailer has chosen to go to a more flexible arrangement for work space as it allows employees to do their jobs, at least part of the time, from home. “This change is driven by Target’s longer-term headquarters environment that will include a hybrid model of remote and on-site work, allowing for flexibility and collaboration and ultimately, requiring less space,” the company said yesterday.