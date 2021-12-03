Retail News

Target sees benefits from letting employees work from home

The New York Times 03/12/2021

Target has reduced the amount of permanent office space it uses in downtown Minneapolis. The retailer has chosen to go to a more flexible arrangement for work space as it allows employees to do their jobs, at least part of the time, from home. “This change is driven by Target’s longer-term headquarters environment that will include a hybrid model of remote and on-site work, allowing for flexibility and collaboration and ultimately, requiring less space,” the company said yesterday.

