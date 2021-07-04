Target CIO talks cloud strategy

Retail News
Target CIO talks cloud strategyProtocol 04/07/2021
Target made the decision to stop using Amazon Web Services after Amazon acquired Whole Foods. The retailer, under the leadership of CIO Mike McNamara, chose a multi-pronged approach to the cloud that included using Google Cloud as its primary source, supported by Microsoft Azure, and Target’s own data centers for particular uses. Target employed open-source programming throughout so that it could run its e-com and store ops on different platforms as needed.
