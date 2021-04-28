Target CEO’s compensation package hits $77.5M following record year

Retail News
Target CEO’s compensation package hits $77.5M following record yearMinneapolis Star Tribune 04/27/2021
Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, saw his compensation package grow to $77.5 million last year following the retailer’s record year that saw it post a $15 billion increase in sales. Most of Mr. Cornell’s compensation comes in the form of long-term rewards. His base salary was $1.4 million, unchanged from the year before.
