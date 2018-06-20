Target CEO says retailers to fight tariffs

Retail News
Target CEO says retailers to fight tariffsMinneapolis Star Tribune 06/19/2018
Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, told attendees at the Economic Club of Minnesota, that his companies and others will put the same effort used to defeat passage of the border adjustment tax into convincing the Trump administration and members of Congress to turn away from tariffs on imports from other nations. The implementation of tariffs is expected to raise the cost of goods for retailers and the consumers they serve.