Target CEO says George Floyd’s murder spurred him to action

Retail News

CNBC

The murder of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police last year hit close to home for Target CEO Brian Cornell. The murder took place just a few blocks from the retailer’s headquarters and awakened Mr. Cornell to the idea that Mr. Floyd could just as easily have been one of Target’s associates. “I recognize that it’s time to take it to another level, and that as CEOs, we have to be the company’s head of diversity and inclusion,” he said. “We have to be the role models that drive change and our voice is important. And we’ve got to make sure that we represent our company principles, our values, our company purpose on the issues that are important to our teams.”