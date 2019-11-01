Target announces executive changes

Retail News

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Cathy Smith, chief financial officer at Target, has announced plans to retire once her successor is hired. Ms. Smith, who has been CFO at the retailer since 2015, will remain with the company in an advisory role until 2020. Stephanie Lundquist, current chief human resources officer, has been named president of Target’s food and beverage business. Rick Gomez, chief marketing officer, will retain his duties while also serving as the retailer’s top digital executive.