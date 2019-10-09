Target and Walmart to recycle kid’s car seats

Retail News
Target and Walmart to recycle kid’s car seatsUSA Today 09/09/2019
September is National Baby Safety Month and Target and Walmart are rolling out special offers for parents and others looking to recycle old car seats. Target is giving customers a 20 percent discount through Sept. 13 on select baby gear when they turn in seats. Walmart will launch its car seat recycling event on Sept. 16. Customers turning into their used seats will receive a $30 gift card from the retailer through Sept. 30.
