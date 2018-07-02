Target and Walmart automate more tasks done in stores

Retail News
Target and Walmart automate more tasks done in storesThe Wall Street Journal 07/02/2018
Target is installing cash-counting machines in 500 stores to predict how much money is needed for each cashier’s shift. The retailer plans to assign associates currently handling that task to other jobs as it rolls out the cash-counting system across its chain of stores. Walmart, which rolled out a similar system last year, is expanding its use of robots to scan shelves and reduce out-of-stocks in stores.