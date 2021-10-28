Target and Barnes & Noble delist Holocaust denial books

Retail News

The Jerusalem Post

Target and Barnes & Noble announced yesterday that they are no longer selling four books that deny the Holocaust took place. The retailers did so following letters of protest from the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC). “We assume these large online booksellers do not mass-market books promoting terrorism or pedophilia,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dDean and global social action director at SWC. “At a time of surging antisemitic hate crimes here in the U.S., it is beyond the pale that a book would be marketed by someone who insults the memory of six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide.”