Target adding Apple shops to its stores and website

Retail News
Target adding Apple shops to its stores and websiteCNET 02/25/2021
Target is getting ready to double the amount of space it gives to Apple products in 17 stores, featuring a “dedicated shopping experience” and offering a wide variety of the brand’s technology and accessories. The retailer also plans to add a “dedicated Apple experience” to target.com. Target customers will receive an extra five percent discount when buying Apple products using the retailer’s REDcard.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!