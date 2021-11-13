Retail News

Tapestry says it has enough Coach bags to supply holiday shoppers

CNBC 11/12/2021

Tapestry, which owns Coach and other luxury brands, has upped its annual forecast for the year on the expectation of high demand and a strong inventory position heading into the holidays. “We’re taking deliberate steps to accelerate inventory growth, and we feel comfortable in our inventory positioning to meet demand,” said Scott Roe, Tapestry CFO.

