Retail News

USA Today

Taco Bell opened up reservations for its (apparently) highly-anticipated pop-up hotel at 10 am Pacific yesterday. The rooms were completely sold out for the entire Aug. 8 – 12 period by 10:02. “Taco Bell fans are truly one of a kind, and today was one of the best expressions of that fandom yet,” Taco Bell Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg told USA Today.