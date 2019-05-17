Taco Bell to open pop-up hotel

Retail News

Thrillist

Yum! Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, announced that Taco Bell is opening “The Bell,” a pop-up hotel in Palm Springs, CA this summer. “It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, in a statement. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”