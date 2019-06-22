Taco Bell taking reservations next week for pop-up hotel

Retail News

Taco Bell gave the press an advance peek at its pop-up hotel and resort in Palm Springs, CA, and it looks like a social media marketer’s dream. From the hot sauce floaty toys in the pool to brand-themed murals in the rooms, Taco Bell fans should have lots to post about. The Bell is a temporary remodel of a boutique hotel called V Palm Springs. Management will begin taking reservations on June 27 at 1 PM eastern and the rooms, priced from $169 per night, are expected to go quickly for all available dates between August 8 and 12.