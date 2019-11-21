Taco Bell shows it isn’t chicken to compete with new menu item

Retail News

Fast Company

Taco Bell is going up against Chick-fil-A, Popeyes and others with a test of its new Crispy Tortilla Chicken sandwich in Dayton, OH and Houston, TX. A spokesperson for Taco Bell said, “Crispy Tortilla Chicken is a perfect combination of Taco Bell’s new, premium all-white meat chicken in bold jalapeno buttermilk flavored marinade and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.”