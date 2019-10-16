Taco Bell recalling 2.3 millions pounds of beef

Retail News
Taco Bell recalling 2.3 millions pounds of beefUSA Today 10/14/2019
Taco Bell has issued a voluntary recall of 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef at restaurants located in 21 states in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast. The chain issued the recall after the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed that the beef “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!