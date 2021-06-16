Taco Bell offers free tacos with vaccination cards

Retail News

USA Today

Taco Bell announced this week that it will give out free tacos to Californians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 70 percent of the state’s residents have received at least one shot. “It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” said Taco Bell CEO Mark King. “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”