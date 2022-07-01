Taco Bell launches a taco-a-day subscription plan

Retail News

USA Today

The new Taco Lover’s Pass will enable members to pick up a free taco daily for a month from Taco Bell. Membership costs $10 and participants have the option of choosing from seven different tacos every day. “There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” Zipporah Allen, Taco Bell chief digital officer, said in a news release.