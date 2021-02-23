Taco Bell latest fast feeder to jump into chicken competition

Retail News
Taco Bell latest fast feeder to jump into chicken competitionCNN 02/22/2021
Taco Bell is testing its Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco at participating locations in Nashville and Charlotte. The Mexican-inspired chain’s take on chicken sandwiches features bread shaped like a taco and a chicken patty coated with crunchy tortilla. The item is topped with creamy chipotle sauce, and another version comes with jalapeño slices.
