Retail News

Taco Bell appeals to vegetarians and vegans

CNN 01/10/2019

Taco Bell is adding a number of limited-edition vegetarian and vegan items to its menu in a test over the coming months. The chain already offers a “Make it Meatless” feature on its mobile app and website to show customers how they can customize orders to be meat and/or dairy free. “We’ve always been a safe haven for vegetarians because we already have so many options,” said Elizabeth Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food Innovation officer. “Many people just don’t know it.”

