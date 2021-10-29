Taco Bell and KFC drive sales and earnings beat for Yum Brands

Retail News
Taco Bell and KFC drive sales and earnings beat for Yum BrandsReuters/Yahoo Finance 10/28/2021
Yum Brands’ comparable location sales increased five percent in the third quarter and the company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, ahead of the $1.08 expected by analysts. Strong sales from the company’s KFC and Taco Bell businesses made up for a two percent drop in Pizza Hut’s revenues.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!