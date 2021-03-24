Tableau CEO and former AWS exec will lead Amazon’s cloud business

Retail News

The Verge

Adam Selipsky has been named to lead Amazon.com’s cloud services division, AWS, moving into the position held by Andy Jassy, who will replace Jeff Bezos as the company’s next CEO. Mr. Selipsky spent years at AWS before joining Tableau, which was later acquired by Salesforce. “Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team. And, having been in such a senior role at AWS for 11 years, he knows our culture and business well,” wrote Mr. Jassy in a memo.