Sweetgreen’s valuation goes into the stratosphere

Sweetgreen, the 97-store salad restaurant chain with seemingly limitless ambitions, announced another $150 million capital infusion on top of the $350 million already raised in the last year. The news sent the company’s valuation soaring to $1.6 billion from the $1 billion it attained about a year ago. “We’re building a new type of food company and a sustainable supply chain to challenge how we think about real food, explore innovative new retail formats and elevate the consumer experience,” said Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman.