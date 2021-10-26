Sweetgreen’s new restaurant concept has no indoor seating

Retail News

Sweetgreen’s new 2,360-square-foot restaurant in New York’s World Trade Center has no indoor seating. “We’ve evolved our customer experience with new safety standards that focus on crowd management and minimizing contact points,” said Nicolas Jammet, cofounder and chief concept officer of Sweetgreen. “We are building our stores with the flexibility to transform throughout the day to provide our customers and team members a safe environment and keep them connected to real food.”