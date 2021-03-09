Sweetgreen co-founder takes heat for odd vaccination remarks

Retail News

USA Today

A LinkedIn post written by CEO and co-founder of Sweetgreen, Jonathan Neman, co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen is being met with a storm of criticism over his range of opinions and theories on the root causes behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Among Mr. Neman’s contentions is that obesity and poor eating habits have left many more susceptible to the virus. “78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are obese and overweight people,” wrote Mr. Neman in the post. “Is there another way to think about how we tackle ‘healthcare’ by addressing the root cause?”