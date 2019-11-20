Survey says more consumers have finished shopping for the holidays

Retail News
Survey says more consumers have finished shopping for the holidaysThe Wall Street Journal 11/18/2019
Fifty-one percent of moms started their Christmas shopping before November, up from 47 percent last year, according to a National Retail Federation survey. Many consumers, particularly bargain hunters and super-organized Millennials, are already done, and Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!