Survey says Amazon is bad for small business in America

The CNBC/Survey Monkey Small Business Survey of roughly 10,000 Americans found that 59 percent believe that Amazon.com is bad for small business, significantly more than the 22 percent who thought it was good. The findings sharply depart from the same study, which two years ago found that 37 percent thought Amazon was bad for small businesses and 33 percent thought it was good.
