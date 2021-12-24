Survey: Amazon, Google more trusted with personal data than Apple, Microsoft

Retail News

The Washington Post

In a Washington Post survey of 1,058 U.S. internet users asking how much they trust a selection of companies and services to responsibly handle their “personal information and data on your Internet activity,” Amazon and Google fared best, receiving a “trust a great deal/a good amount” rating from 53 percent and 48 percent of respondents, respectively. Just behind were Apple (44 percent) and Microsoft (43 percent). Dead last in the selection of nine companies was TikTok with a 12 percent trusted rating and 72 percent said they did not trust the company much or at all. Others near the bottom: Facebook (20 percent trust rating), Instagram (19 percent) and WhatsApp (15 percent).