Retail News

Supply constraints not having major impact yet on retail sales

Reuters 10/15/2021

Retail sales rose 0.7 percent in September, according to the Commerce Department, and August was revised upward from 0.7 percent to 0.9 percent. Economists had expected retail sales to fall 0.2 percent in September. “While visits to restaurants and retail locations have yet to break out of their late summer plateau, high-frequency card transaction data suggests spending remains solid,” said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo.

