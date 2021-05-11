Supply chain snafu to stick around

Retail News
Supply chain snafu to stick aroundThe Wall Street Journal 11/05/2021
Manufacturers and retailers are shaking up their supply chain operations as producing and receiving goods remains a challenge across the globe. Many companies expect disruptions to last through the first half of next year and some are concerned that issues could remain for longer than that, potentially pushing into 2023.
