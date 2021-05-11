Retail News

Supply chain snafu to stick around

The Wall Street Journal 11/05/2021

Manufacturers and retailers are shaking up their supply chain operations as producing and receiving goods remains a challenge across the globe. Many companies expect disruptions to last through the first half of next year and some are concerned that issues could remain for longer than that, potentially pushing into 2023.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!